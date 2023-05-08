How to watch Brighton vs Everton: Stream Bank Holiday game online and listen free

How to watch Brighton vs Everton: The Bank Holiday Monday football continues as Everton travel to in-form Brighton. Here’s how to live stream and listen for free.

Everton desperately need points. They sit 19th in the table with just four games left. They’re currently a point behind the teams in 16th, 17th and 18th place. Unless the Toffees manage to avoid defeat in at least one of those last four games or their lengthy, uninterrupted stay in the top flight will be over.

Trouble is, they’re facing an in-form Brighton team that continues to be one of the stories of the Premier League season, despite losing their manager Graeme Potter to Chelsea earlier in the campaign.

NordVPN offer – £2.56 NordVPN is now offering up to 66% off with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

It’s safe to say that worked out better for Brighton than it did for Potter, as his replacement Roberto Di Zerbi has been an absolute revelation. Brighton are targeting European football for next season, but will require a strong finish to get there.

The Seagulls have played some sensational football, taken some big scalps and have scouted, signed and developed a number of players who are on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs heading into next season.

This promises to be a hugely intriguing game, continuing the bonus Bank Holiday Monday action, which also features relegation threatened Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Southampton. This promises to be the pivotal date in the fight to stay in the league.

Here’s how to watch Brighton vs Everton on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Brighton vs Everton kick-off time

Brighton vs Everton gets underway at 5:30pm UK time on Monday May 8. The game is being played at the AmEx stadium in the lovely seaside town of Brighton.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live on television and online?

BT Sport is covering this one once and you can join the coverage from 5:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Sevilla vs Man United for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Brighton vs Everton live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.