How to watch Brentford vs Man United live stream, channel guide and kick-off time

How to watch Brentford vs Man United: Tune into the Premier League action as a widely-tipped relegation candidate battles Brentford. Here’s how to watch Brentford vs Man United live.

One game into the Premier League season and Manchester United are plumbing new deaths. Last weekend, Brighton earned their first ever win at Old Trafford with the home side putting in another desperately listless performance.

There’s an early chance to change the narrative for new manager Eric Ten Haag as United visit Brentford on Saturday. Will Cristiano Ronaldo return to the starting line up? Can United sort their midfield and defensive issues? And can the presence of Christian Eriksen be the key to unlocking the Brentford rear guard? United have Liverpool up next week, so fans will be looking for a big improvement.

Many are tipping Brentford for a relegation battle this season, given their struggles at the back end of last season, as well as the loss of the aforementioned Eriksen to Man United. However, a fighting draw at Leicester to open the season suggests the Bees will have plenty to say about their fate in 2022/23. You’ll be able to watch the game live in the UK.

There should be a cracking atmosphere for the game at the Brentford Community Stadium. Here’s how to watch Brentford vs Manchester United, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Brentford vs Man United kick-off time

Brentford vs Man United kicks off at 5:30pm UK time on Saturday August 13. The Saturday evening kick off isn’t a popular slot for all, but it gives fans two live games to enjoy, sandwiching the 3pm kick offs.

How to watch Brentford vs Man United on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to this Saturday Night Football clash, with coverage starting at 5:00pm Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. You can expect a lively chat from the pundits bemoaning Man United’s terrible start to the season during this one.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass or subscribe via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW. Sky is offering 12-months of the Sky Sports package for just £25. That’s down from £33.99 a month and will get you access for the whole season

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.