How to watch Brazil vs South Korea on free TV and live stream: Is Neymar fit for Brazil?

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea: The World Cup 2022 Round of 16 continues as the favourites Brazil take on South Korea. Neymar is back for Brazil as the five-time winners face Heung-Min Son and South Korea.

The big question on everyone’s lips coming into this game is the fitness and availability of Brazil’s star forward Neymar Jr. He suffered ankle ligament damage in the opening game against Serbia.

The good news for Brazil fans is the 30-year-old forward has trained with the squad and is available for the game on Monday night. The Brazilians have vast amounts of talent at their disposal and will be close to full strength after resting several key players during the surprise 1-0 defeat to Cameroon.

The South Koreans are back in the knockout stages after shocking Portugal in the final group game last week. The team is led by Tottenham superstar Heung-Min Son, but even with that world class talent, defeating Brazil would be one of the bigger shocks in tournament history.

The winners of this game will join the Netherlands, Argentina, France, England and Croatia/Japan in the quarter-finals, with the line up to be completed tomorrow as both Spain and Portugal look to advance.

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs South Korea on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

Brazil vs South Korea kick-off time

Brazil vs South Korea kicks-off at 7:00pm UK time on Monday December 5 and is the sixth of eight Round of 16 games currently ongoing at the World Cup in Qatar.

How to watch Brazil vs South Korea live on free TV and online

This game is live in the UK on ITV Hub and ITVX steaming service with coverage starting at 6:15pm UK time.

Is Brazil vs South Korea available to watch in 4K?

Nope, because ITV can’t manage it.

The BBC iPlayer is the only place to watch the World Cup in 4K. The Beeb is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.