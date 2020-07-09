How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham tonight for free

Bournemouth vs Tottenham is tonight’s early kick-off in the Premier League. Bournemouth are fighting tooth and nail for league survival, while Spurs are seemingly losing their grip on any chance of European qualification. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream the game tonight for free.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham kick-off time

The game gets underway at 6pm BST at The Vitality Stadium.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham in the UK

The game is available to Sky customers on Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD and for free on Sky Pick.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can tune into Pick on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin Media, or through a Sky box. The Pick channel is also available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 147

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

If you’re a Sky customer, but will be out and about when the game starts, you can download the Sky Go app on your mobile device and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can tune in with a Now TV Sky Sports day pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

If you’re streaming a lot of online content, like Sky Sports, then you’ll want to stay safe online while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look below at our selection of the best VPN deals going.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham match preview

It’s crunch time for Bournemouth. The Cherries sit in 19th, four points into the drop zone and have lost all four of their games since the restart. They need a change in their fortunes and their form if they’re to survive in the league.

However, Eddie Howe’s Cherries will take some hope from Tottenham’s patchy recent form. Spurs have one loss and one win in their last two outings – notably suffering a 3-1 loss to Sheffield United at the start of the month.

An embarrassing on-field bust-up between Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris dominated the headlines for Spurs when they beat Everton last time out and they’ll be hoping that the two have reconciled their differences ahead of tonight’s fixture. They’re both key players for Tottenham.

Despite their own poor form and the recent bust-up between stars, Tottenham will go into the match as heavy favourites.

It seems Bournemouth’s time in the Premier League may be coming to an end, but they’ll hope to capitalise on a stuttering Spurs side and gain some points that could save their season. Can they force an upset? It’s well worth tuning in for free on Sky Pick to find out.

