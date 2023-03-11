How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Premier League live stream and free audio

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool: The Premier League’s early-kick off sees Liverpool visit the south coast. Here’s how to watch live online and listen for free.

Liverpool appear to be coming out of their grand 2022/23 season slump, if last Sunday’s demolition of Manchester United is anything to go by. The Reds have 13-points from a possible 15 in the last five games and haven’t conceded a goal in the process.

The mini revival has put them back into serious contention for the Champions League places and the Anfield club will leapfrog Spurs into fourth place with a win against struggling Bournemouth.

The south coast side looked certain for relegation following a 9-0 defeat at Anfield back in August and, despite a bit of a revival following Scott Parker’s consequent departure as manager, they now sit bottom of the league.

However, there’s still life in the Cherries as evidenced by taking a 2-0 lead away at league leaders Arsenal, only to lose to a dramatic 97th minute winner. They’ll be on home soil this weekend looking to kickstart a late season charge for safety against Liverpool.

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN You can stream your favourite content securely and privately with NordVPN’s birthday deal. The 2-year plan is now 62% off with a random free gift of 3 months or 1 year’s extra subscription time. NordVPN

62% off + 3m or 1yr extra

from £2.99/mo Buy now

Here’s how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool, the weekend’s first league game, on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool kick-off time

Bournemouth vs Liverpool will kick-off at 12:30pm time on Saturday March 11. The game is being played at the Vitality Stadium. So nice of BT Sport to subject the away fans to a five hour drive to get there for a lunchtime kick-off. Twas ever thus.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live on television and online?

As referenced above, BT Sport has the rights to this one and you can join the coverage from 11:30am UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Bournemouth vs Liverpool for free

If you don’t feel like forking out for BT Sport, you can go old school and listen to the game on the radio for free. Talksport has the rights to this one. You can listen to Bournemouth vs Liverpool commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.