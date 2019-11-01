How to watch BlizzCon 2019: Catch the opening ceremony as it happens

The Blizzcon 2019 opening ceremony is almost upon us, and is poised to feature a bunch of exciting news and announcements on the company’s latest projects.

We’re expecting the long-rumoured reveal of Overwatch 2 alongside the beans finally being spilled on Diablo 4 after literal years of anticipation. For many fans, tonight’s event has been a long time coming, and we’re excited to see what’s up Blizzard’s sleeves alongside them.

So, Trusted Reviews has compiled all the information on how to watch BlizzCon 2019 including all the dates, times, streams and more you might need for this weekend’s event.

BlizzCon 2019 date and times – when is the opening ceremony?

The BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony will take place later today (November 1) at 1am PT/2pm ET/6pm GMT and normally lasts around an hour or so as Blizzard provides detailed updates on all of its franchises.

BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony – how can I watch it?

Unfortunately there is no official free stream for the opening ceremony this year on YouTube, although we imagine it will be available to watch in its entirety once the dust has settled in the coming days.

While it’s not ideal, it appears the opening ceremony will be broadcast on Blizzard’s website as and when it happens so you can catch all the announcements. We’ll be compiling all the latest news after the fact, too!

BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony announcements – what do we expect to see?

The big reveals expected at this year’s show are Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, the latter of which has received plentiful leaks thanks to a new report by ESPN. It will place a stronger focus on PvE, story-driven activities set across a variety of different locales. According to the report, BlizzCon 2019 attendees will have a chance to play a stage set in Rio De Janeiro featuring the likes of Lucio, Tracer and other heroes.

Heroes will have their own individual level, with players earning skills after earning a set amount of experience. This is an interesting idea, and if true, should make progression more meaningful, extending it beyond the cosmetic system in place for the original game.

Obviously, Overwatch won’t be left out in the cold. A new mode known as ‘Push’ will be introduced at this year’s convention, the first fully-fledged game mode outside of seasonal events to arrive since launch. Time will tell how Diablo 4 shapes out, here’s hoping for a faithful sequel to the beloved third installment.

