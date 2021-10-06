How to watch Black Widow on Disney Plus at no extra cost

Want to stream Natasha Romanoff’s standalone MCU film without incurring any extra costs on Disney Plus? Here’s everything you need to know.

As the first MCU film since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Black Widow was easily one of the biggest cinematic releases of 2021. Of course, having come out at a time when the prospect of going to the cinema was still impractical for a lot of people, the film was released simultaneously in cinemas and on-demand as part of the Disney Plus Premiere program.

In order to access Black Widow at home, Disney Plus subscribers were required to fork out £19.99 on top of their monthly fee, which understandably didn’t sit well with a sizeable chunk of customers. Luckily for those who abstained from paying the extra cost, Disney Plus Premiere films do eventually make their way to the platform’s streaming library – and Black Widow is no different. If you want to watch Black Widow at home for free then here’s what you need to know.

When is Black Widow free to watch on Disney Plus?

If you want to watch Black Widow at no extra cost then you’re in luck – Black Widow is now available to stream for all Disney Plus customers as of today, October 6.

How to Black Widow at no extra cost on Disney Plus

Now that Black Widow is available to stream for all Disney Plus subscribers, all you have to do is login to the app on your phone, tablet or smart TV and search for ‘Black Widow’ in the search bar. Chances are however that with this being such a huge release for the platform, Black Widow will be the first thing that appears in the featured slots on Disney Plus.

If you’ve yet to sign up to Disney Plus then you can use this opportunity to bag a seven-day free trial, effectively letting you watch Black Widow, and the rest of Disney Plus’ catalogue (with the exception of any Premiere content) for free.

How long is Black Widow?

If you’re hoping to squeeze in a screening of Black Widow after work then fear not as the movie doesn’t come anywhere near the gargantuan lengths of something like Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow has a full runtime of 134 minutes, ringing in at just over two hours.