How to watch Better Call Saul: Catch episode 11 ‘Breaking Bad’ in the UK

The origin story for everyone’s favourite crooked lawyer is almost over, but here’s how you can watch episode 11 of Better Call Saul season six, as it airs.

Don’t worry Better Call Saul fans – you’re not alone in the hype for this week’s episode. The fact that episode 11 of the show’s sixth season is called ‘Breaking Bad’ is not lost on us, and there’s a good chance that this could be the episode that brings Walter White and Jesse Pinkman back into the fold (something that’s been teased for several months).

Whatever happens, it’s sure to be a jam packed affair given that it’s the last episode before the penultimate chapter. To make sure that you don’t miss the latest from the story of Saul/Jimmy/Gene Takovic, here’s all you need to know, including a quick recap.

When can I stream Better Call Saul, season six, episode 11?

Hold on to your hats BCS fans as the 11th episode of season six, entitled ‘Breaking Bad’, will be able to stream from 8am tomorrow, August 2 in the UK.

Just like all Better Call Saul episodes to date, the latest one will only be available to stream exclusively via Netflix, so you’ll need an active subscription to tune in.

Better Call Saul: The story so far

For the first time in a long time, last week’s episode brought us back to the present-day by showing us the latest shenanigans of Saul’s alias, Gene Takovic. The episode saw Gene handle the threat of blackmail from several seasons ago, putting together a plan that tied the fate of his potential blackmailers to his own, in a heist that had us on the edge of our seats.

After last week’s events, one might have assumed that that could have been the last chapter of Gene Takovic’s story, leaving him to lead a life free from the threat of being outed for his true identity, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The most recent teaser for episode 11 hints that we’ll be returning to the present-day timeline, but it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen. Maybe we’ll get a glimpse at what Kim is up to in the present day, or even Jesse Pinkman.