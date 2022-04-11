How to watch Better Call Saul Season 6: Ready yourself for the final season

Are you looking to watch Better Call Saul season six in the UK? Here’s our helpful guide letting you know when the first episode airs, where to catch it and what to expect from the final season.

It’s hard to fathom, but Better Call Saul (and potentially the Breaking Bad universe with it) is finally coming to an end. What started out as a prequel/spin-off to one of TV’s hottest shows has become a must-watch in itself, going far beyond expectations with intricate plots, courtroom drama and of course, a terrific central performance from Bob Odenkirk.

As the show approaches its final season, now’s the best time to catch up and see what all the fuss is about, but for existing fans it’ll be the end of an era. Despite being a spin-off, Better Call Saul will go on to have more episodes than Breaking Bad, and while it’ll be sad to see it go off the air – there’s still plenty to look forward to in what could be the show’s biggest season yet.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6

Diehard fans will already know the answer to this question, but if you’re looking to watch Better Call Saul in the UK then you’ll need a Netflix subscription. Netflix has the exclusive distribution rights for the show in the UK, and it’s there that you can also find every episode so far.

When does Better Call Saul season 6 air?

You won’t have long to wait now as episode one of Better Call Saul season six premieres on April 19. As a double whammy however, both the first and second episodes of season six will be available that same day.

How many episodes are in Better Call Saul season 6?

While there are 13 episodes in total for the final season, broadcaster AMC – which owns the show – has decided to split it into two parts. This means that the first part will conclude after five episodes on May 24, before picking up again on July 12. The final episode will air on August 16.

What will Better Call Saul season 6 be about?

Season five left off on an explosive cliffhanger as Gus Fring’s hired assassins failed to take down Lalo Salamanca who, aside from wanting revenge, now has good reason to believe that Nacho Salamanca has turned against him.

Jimmy and Kim’s relationship was also pushed to the brink amidst an unwanted visit from Lalo, and the lengths that Kim is willing to go to for Jimmy will no doubt come to a head in this final season. If you want to get more of a glimpse then check out the season six trailer below.