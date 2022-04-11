 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Better Call Saul Season 6: Ready yourself for the final season

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Are you looking to watch Better Call Saul season six in the UK? Here’s our helpful guide letting you know when the first episode airs, where to catch it and what to expect from the final season.

It’s hard to fathom, but Better Call Saul (and potentially the Breaking Bad universe with it) is finally coming to an end. What started out as a prequel/spin-off to one of TV’s hottest shows has become a must-watch in itself, going far beyond expectations with intricate plots, courtroom drama and of course, a terrific central performance from Bob Odenkirk.

As the show approaches its final season, now’s the best time to catch up and see what all the fuss is about, but for existing fans it’ll be the end of an era. Despite being a spin-off, Better Call Saul will go on to have more episodes than Breaking Bad, and while it’ll be sad to see it go off the air – there’s still plenty to look forward to in what could be the show’s biggest season yet.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6

Diehard fans will already know the answer to this question, but if you’re looking to watch Better Call Saul in the UK then you’ll need a Netflix subscription. Netflix has the exclusive distribution rights for the show in the UK, and it’s there that you can also find every episode so far.

When does Better Call Saul season 6 air?

You won’t have long to wait now as episode one of Better Call Saul season six premieres on April 19. As a double whammy however, both the first and second episodes of season six will be available that same day.

How many episodes are in Better Call Saul season 6?

While there are 13 episodes in total for the final season, broadcaster AMC – which owns the show – has decided to split it into two parts. This means that the first part will conclude after five episodes on May 24, before picking up again on July 12. The final episode will air on August 16.

What will Better Call Saul season 6 be about?

Season five left off on an explosive cliffhanger as Gus Fring’s hired assassins failed to take down Lalo Salamanca who, aside from wanting revenge, now has good reason to believe that Nacho Salamanca has turned against him.

Jimmy and Kim’s relationship was also pushed to the brink amidst an unwanted visit from Lalo, and the lengths that Kim is willing to go to for Jimmy will no doubt come to a head in this final season. If you want to get more of a glimpse then check out the season six trailer below.

You might like…

iOS 16: 4 features we want in the next iPhone update and the latest leaks

iOS 16: 4 features we want in the next iPhone update and the latest leaks

Max Parker 11 mins ago
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: All you need to know about the Zen 4 processors

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series: All you need to know about the Zen 4 processors

Ryan Jones 35 mins ago
Don’t expect a big redesign in iOS 16 – but notifications could be improved

Don’t expect a big redesign in iOS 16 – but notifications could be improved

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Is Face Unlock finally on its way to Google Pixel phones?

Is Face Unlock finally on its way to Google Pixel phones?

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Spotify’s newest discovery feature takes cue from TikTok

Spotify’s newest discovery feature takes cue from TikTok

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Galaxy Watch 5 ‘Pro’ could include a holy grail for the series

Galaxy Watch 5 ‘Pro’ could include a holy grail for the series

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.