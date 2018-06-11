Bethesda E3 2018 Press Conference: Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield confirmed

Bethesda put on an impressive E3 display this year. Announcing DOOM Eternal, Starfield and even The Elder Scrolls 6, the publisher clearly has plenty of interesting plans for the future.

Bethesda E3 2018 Press Conference Summary – How was it?

Bethesda had a lot to announce at this year’s show, but it achieved this by announcing a couple of projects years before they’re due to be released.

We’re referring of course to Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, which were both introduced as next generation titles — indicating we shouldn’t expect to see a release before 2020 if not later.

But the company had a lot of 2018 titles to show off as well. The biggest of these was Fallout 76, it’s upcoming online RPG set in the Fallout universe, and The Elder Scrolls: Blades, an ambitious cross-platform game that will bring together platforms as diverse as PC virtual reality and mobile phones into a multiplayer RPG experience.

Doom will also be receiving a sequel called ‘Doom Eternal‘ and we should expect to see more of the game at this year’s QuakeCon.

There were also a couple of smaller announcements. Wolfenstein will be receiving a new entry with Youngbloods, and Prey is getting a free update that will add a host of new features and modes.

Bethesda E3 2018 Showcase liveblog – All the action as it happened

0231: Bethesda’s showcase kicks off with an adorable clip compilation of its multiple studios, how they create games and the passion that drives their creativity. What a lovely way to get things started.

0233: Senior Vice President Pete Hines has taken to the stage with usual fun demeanour to introduce Bethesda’s fourth annual E3 showcase. He promises tonight will be full of surprises as we see new projects from Bethesda’s ten global studios.

0236: Things are kicking off with a look at Avalanche Studio’s Rage 2, the sequel nobody in the world really expected. Andrew WK has taken the stage and he “came to party.”

0238: We weren’t expecting a full set, chances are the game will be shown after all this rocking is over and done with. Now the game director for Avalanche Studios has come on stage to introduce Rage 2 and what we assume is going to be a gameplay demo.

0243: Time for some Rage 2! Bethesda is providing us with a detailed look at the game’s combat, world and vehicular combat. Oh, and there’s a healthy dose of narrative mixed in there, too. As the name suggests, there’s plenty of rage to go around. This demo will be diving into the ‘Eden Spacewalk’ mission as Walker, our protagonist seeks to take down the Authority. Rage 2 will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in Spring 2019.

0250: Elder Scrolls Legends is being overhauled with completely new visuals on mobile and PC. It’s also coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC later this year with existing progress being carried over to all platforms. Sounds pretty nifty.

0253: Next up is an update on Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset, which now boasts over 11 million players across all available platforms. A Story DLC called Mirkmire is coming later this year as ESO takes a deeper dive into Argonian Lore.

0258: DOOM 2 has been announced and the denizens of hell have made their way to Earth, so it’s time for a demonic ass-whopping. Known as DOOM Eternal, the same development team behind the beloved reboot has returned for another blockbuster shooter. Doom Eternal will be debuted at Quakecon in August 2018, so we unfortunately won’t see anything more until then.

0304: For this week only, Quake Champions is offering a trial of its free-to-play version before its official launch. If you get in before the trial ends, you’ll be free to play it for as long as you like.

0307: Arkane Studios are rolling out a new update for Prey with three new modes including Survival and New Game +, two of which have been hugely requested by fans in recent months. In addition, a new expansion is also being worked on which will take players to The Moon. As expected, it’s filled with deadly hazards. Known as Prey: Mooncrash, it almost seems like a rogue like of sorts, and it’s available right now!

0310: A six player multiplayer mode is also coming to Prey in the form of Typhon Hunter. This six-player mode will see one player trying to hunt down five others who are disguised as mimics throughout the environment. It sounds like a creative twist on the game’s mechanics.

0312: MachineGames’ are on stage to thank the fans for embracing Wolfenstein 2: New Colossus, and are also here to hype up the upcoming Nintendo Switch release. Wolfenstein: Young Blood is an upcoming co-operative expansion which can be played solo or with a friend as you seek to murder countless Nazis. While platforms weren’t confirmed, it’s planned to launch in 2019.

0316: Bethesda has announced that Prey’s Typhon Hunter will have VR support when it launches later this year. Wolfenstein will also be receiving a VR experience in the form of Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, adding to a growing catalogue of Bethesda games that support the technology.

0318: Fallout 76 is set to close the show as the legendary Todd Howard has taken the stage. But before that, we’ve got a surpisingly hilarious skit with Skyrim being playfully teased on Alexa, Etch-a-Sketch and even an ice cube dispenser.

0323: Now onto the meat of things! Fallout 76 is four times the size of Fallout 4 and takes place in the realms of West Virginia 20 years after the bombs fell. “In Fallout 76, our future begins” the narrator says as the trailer concludes.

0327: The demo begins in a similar fashion to Fallout 4 as you briefly explore the confines of Vault 76 before stepping out into a wasteland. The world of West Virginia features new technology not previously seen in Fallout 4, so you’re in for a visual treat for sure. The main story of Fallout 76 will send your through six unique regions with their own creatures, terrain and other crazy additions.

0329: Fallout 76 is entirely online, as every player to leave Vault 76 is a living, breathing person in front of a PC or console. Todd Howard has reassured the crowd that the entire experience can be played solo, although Bethesda wanted to see how their formula would fit an online template.

0333: You can explore the world of Fallout 76 alone of with friends as you embark on missions. Killing other players will reward you with loot and experience. Being on the losing side has its punishment, although the important aspects of progression remain intact.

0335: The crafting system in Fallout 4 has been enhanced so you can start building anywhere across West Virginia. This means you can build a homestead alone or with friends before, after or during a quest. Or you can ignore the story altogether, opting instead to hunt wild creatures and nearby players.

0337: West Virginia is filled with nuclear missile sites that players are free to secure and use for their own destruction or that of others. You’ll need a nuclear code to activate this, and individual parts are normally held by others. Obtaining this requires a bit of teamwork or a lot of murder.

0340: Fallout 76 will be receiving a beta ahead of its release alongside a collector’s edition including a map of West Virginia, a quartet of figurines and finally, a life-sized Brotherhood of Steel helmet as part of the Fallout 76: Power Armour Edition. Fallout 76 will launch on November 14, 2018 across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

0343: Fallout Shelter is available now for PS4 and Nintendo Switch as a way of celebrating the game’s three year anniversary. Bethesda has announced The Elder Scrolls: Blades for mobile. It’s a massive, first-person RPG with console quality visuals. Much like Skyrim, you have a range of weapons, abilities and spells to use on enemies and to solve puzzles.

0350: Blades will be coming to iOS and Android in Winter 2018 for free. Bethesda has said it wants to bring Blades to every platform under the sun, and that includes all grades of virtual reality.

0352: Bethesda has announced Starfield. It’s a new, single player next generation RPG. The show closes with a very short teaser of The Elder Scrolls VI, which we also assume is intended for the next generation.

