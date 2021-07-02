Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 quarter final live online

How to watch Belgium vs Italy in the Euro 2020 quarter-final live online on Friday. We’ve got a Belgium vs Italy preview, kick-off time and channel guide.

The two best teams thus far at Euro 2020 are, somewhat unfortunately, meeting in the Quarter-Finals stage and not in next weekend’s final (sorry England fans, but it’s a fact).

Both Italy and Belgium are the only teams left with a 100% record having both won all four of their games thus far. The Italians are resurgent under Roberto Mancini’s stewardship, but made hard work of their second-round game with unfancied Austria.

Are the Italians as good as they looked in the group stages? Now comes the real acid test, against the No.1 ranked side in world football – Belgium.

However, after an impressive second round win against Portugal, the Belgians are walking wounded with star forwards Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard both picking up injuries last time out and questionable to play on Friday night.

The winner of this game will go on to face the winner of the Spain vs Switzerland game earlier on Friday evening.

The pick of the quarter-final games, Belgium vs Italy, will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday June 2. The game will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

BBC One has the rights to show the Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020 clash. The coverage starts at 7:30pm, with the game also available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. Watching via the iPlayer unlocks 4K HDR visuals, for the best possible experience. Here’s how to watch Euro 2020 in 4K.

Live terrestrial coverage of Euro 2020 on BBC and ITV means there’s no need to use a VPN to access a different location. As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.

