Belgian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

F1 returns from its summer break, and as always, a lot has happen during the sport’s “silly” season with Daniel Ricciardo announcing that’ll he be leaving McLaren at the end of the season.

Alpine’s Alonso will be Aston Martin’s Alonso in 2023 in something of a shock move, while no driver seems all that interested in driving for Alpine, with Oscar Piastri looking to jump ship from Alpine to take Ricciardo’s place.

There’s likely to be plenty happening on the track at Spa this weekend, with the new Technical Directives (TD) closing a loophole in the rules regarding the floor that could affect, or may not, have an effect on some cars, if you believe certain people. Rumours abound of Mercedes bringing a game-changing upgrade to the race, while Red Bull and Ferrari will again be locking horns at the historic track, as the Italian looks to claw back the points it has lost in an uneven first half of the season.

With weather forecasted for this weekend’s race, it looks like the playing could levelled during qualifying and the race. Last year’s rain affected race led to George Russell in the Williams putting in a blinder, if similar conditions occur this weekend, who will be able to take advantage?

If you want to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Belgian F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Belgian Grand Prix start?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday August 28th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 26th August

1pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 27th August

12pm – Practice 3

3pm – Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 28th August

2pm – Belgian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

What time are the free Belgian F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights on Channel 4 are on August 27th at 6.30pm. Race highlights start at 6.30pm on Sunday August 28th.

If you miss those live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

