 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Belgian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

F1 returns from its summer break, and as always, a lot has happen during the sport’s “silly” season with Daniel Ricciardo announcing that’ll he be leaving McLaren at the end of the season.

Alpine’s Alonso will be Aston Martin’s Alonso in 2023 in something of a shock move, while no driver seems all that interested in driving for Alpine, with Oscar Piastri looking to jump ship from Alpine to take Ricciardo’s place.

There’s likely to be plenty happening on the track at Spa this weekend, with the new Technical Directives (TD) closing a loophole in the rules regarding the floor that could affect, or may not, have an effect on some cars, if you believe certain people. Rumours abound of Mercedes bringing a game-changing upgrade to the race, while Red Bull and Ferrari will again be locking horns at the historic track, as the Italian looks to claw back the points it has lost in an uneven first half of the season.

With weather forecasted for this weekend’s race, it looks like the playing could levelled during qualifying and the race. Last year’s rain affected race led to George Russell in the Williams putting in a blinder, if similar conditions occur this weekend, who will be able to take advantage?

If you want to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Belgian F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Belgian Grand Prix start?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday August 28th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 26th August

  • 1pm – Practice 1
  • 4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 27th August

  • 12pm – Practice 3
  • 3pm – Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 28th August

  • 2pm – Belgian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription

Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it

  • Sky
View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

What time are the free Belgian F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights on Channel 4 are on August 27th at 6.30pm. Race highlights start at 6.30pm on Sunday August 28th.

If you miss those live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

You might like…

Will Xbox prices go up after PS5 hike? Microsoft speaks

Will Xbox prices go up after PS5 hike? Microsoft speaks

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Twitter is going all-in on podcasts with new Spaces tab

Twitter is going all-in on podcasts with new Spaces tab

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Sony is launching a new PlayStation Tournaments feature for PS5

Sony is launching a new PlayStation Tournaments feature for PS5

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Get to the chopper! Microsoft Flight Simulator gets helicopters in huge anniversary update

Get to the chopper! Microsoft Flight Simulator gets helicopters in huge anniversary update

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Samsung is showing Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power content in 8K

Samsung is showing Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power content in 8K

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

Peter Phelps 22 hours ago

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.