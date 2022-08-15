 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis at home right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

After a stunning stint in the cinemas, Baz Lurhmann’s dazzling biopic about the life of Elvis Presley can now be streamed from the comfort of your own home.

With a style completely his own and a unique stage presence to match, an Elvis biopic was always going to be a tricky task but if there was one director who could get the job done, it’s Baz Lurhmann. From Moulin Rouge! to The Great Gatsby, the Australian director has never shied away from the bombastic, and his interpretation of The King’s career is pure entertainment from start to finish.

While the film can still be seen in a handful of cinemas (and we recommend catching it on the big screen if you can), it can now be enjoyed without having to leave the sofa. All you have to do is follow the steps below and you’ll be watching Austin Butler’s unforgettable performance in no time.

Where can I stream Elvis online?

If you want to stream Elvis at home, either on your TV, smartphone or tablet, then you’re in luck as the film is now available via several platforms.

Elvis is available to rent or buy from Amazon, YouTube and the Google Play Store. Pricing is consistent across all of these services, with the film costing £19.99 to buy and £15.99 to rent.

Who plays Elvis in the film?

In Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the title character is played by American actor Austin Butler. Although this is Butler’s first performance to make him a household name, he still has a long list of credits under his belt, having starred in The Shannara Chronicles and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

How long is the Elvis movie?

If you’re looking to watch Baz Lurhmann’s latest in one sitting then you should probably get comfortable as Elvis has a runtime of 159 minutes.

You might like…

When can you stream the Better Call Saul finale in the UK?

When can you stream the Better Call Saul finale in the UK?

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs: Premier League live stream here

How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs: Premier League live stream here

Chris Smith 1 day ago
How to watch Brentford vs Man United live stream, channel guide and kick-off time

How to watch Brentford vs Man United live stream, channel guide and kick-off time

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Amazon turns Ring videos in to TV show, proving privacy fears are a laughing matter

Amazon turns Ring videos in to TV show, proving privacy fears are a laughing matter

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Hogwarts Legacy? It’s another long delay for Harry Potter RPG

Hogwarts Legacy? It’s another long delay for Harry Potter RPG

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Can you stream Nope at home?

Can you stream Nope at home?

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.