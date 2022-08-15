How to watch Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis at home right now

After a stunning stint in the cinemas, Baz Lurhmann’s dazzling biopic about the life of Elvis Presley can now be streamed from the comfort of your own home.

With a style completely his own and a unique stage presence to match, an Elvis biopic was always going to be a tricky task but if there was one director who could get the job done, it’s Baz Lurhmann. From Moulin Rouge! to The Great Gatsby, the Australian director has never shied away from the bombastic, and his interpretation of The King’s career is pure entertainment from start to finish.

While the film can still be seen in a handful of cinemas (and we recommend catching it on the big screen if you can), it can now be enjoyed without having to leave the sofa. All you have to do is follow the steps below and you’ll be watching Austin Butler’s unforgettable performance in no time.

Where can I stream Elvis online?

If you want to stream Elvis at home, either on your TV, smartphone or tablet, then you’re in luck as the film is now available via several platforms.

Elvis is available to rent or buy from Amazon, YouTube and the Google Play Store. Pricing is consistent across all of these services, with the film costing £19.99 to buy and £15.99 to rent.

Who plays Elvis in the film?

In Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the title character is played by American actor Austin Butler. Although this is Butler’s first performance to make him a household name, he still has a long list of credits under his belt, having starred in The Shannara Chronicles and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

How long is the Elvis movie?

If you’re looking to watch Baz Lurhmann’s latest in one sitting then you should probably get comfortable as Elvis has a runtime of 159 minutes.