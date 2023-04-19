How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City: Live stream Champions League and listen free

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City: An academic second leg or the mother of all comebacks? Here’s how to live stream Bayern vs City and listen for free.

Bayern Munich were supposed to be a tough test for this Manchester City side still seeking its first Champions League triumph. However, a first leg drubbing at the Etihad Stadium has left Bayern needing a miracle to progress to the semi-finals.

The 3-0 scoreline needs Bayern need to match that at the Allianz Arena to take the tie into extra time. There’ll be echoes of Liverpool’s overhauling of Barcelona in 2019 if Bayern can get an early goal or two, but one senses this is an even bigger task.

Keeping City and Erlang Haaland off the scoresheet will be troublesome, for starters. The Norwegian striker has 47 goals in 40 games this season with 11 of them coming in the Champions League. Another one tonight and it’d surely be curtains for City.

The winners of this tie will face holders Real Madrid in the semi-finals, with the 14 times winners easily progressing past Chelsea in the second leg by an aggregate score of 4-0.

Here’s how to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City in the Champions League on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Bayern vs Man City kick-off time

Bayern vs Man City kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday April 19. The game is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Champions League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £29.99 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Bayern vs Man City for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Bayern vs Man City live commentary here.

