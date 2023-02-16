How to watch Barcelona vs Man United: Kick-off time, live stream and free audio

How to watch Barcelona vs Man United: The Europa League knockout stages begin with United’s visit to Barcelona. Here’s the kick-off time, channel info and more.

The Europa League last 16 begins with a game that has graced the Champions League final before, as Barcelona take on Manchester United in a two-legged affair.

Both sides have experienced a fall from grace since the Wembley final of 2011 where Messi’s Barcelona took apart the latter-day Sir Alex Ferguson Man United side of Rooney, Giggs and Ferdinand.

This iPhone 14 contract gives you a bonus 200GB of data Buymobiles is offering the iPhone 14 on contract with 300GB of data rather than the usual 100GB. Buymobiles

300GB of data

£39 per month, £49 up front View Deal

Now these teams are fighting for a place in the quarter finals of the secondary competition while chasing a route back into Europe’s elite. United are almost certain of a return to the Champions League via a strong Premier League campaign, but they’d also love to win the competition they missed out on in a penalty shootout two years ago.

Barcelona too are enjoying a strong league campaign and sit top of La Liga; eight points clear of the reigning European Champions Real Madrid.

These are two teams in a really rich run of form and, on paper, could be quite evenly matched. We’re expecting a high-level two games between European royalty, looking to get back on the throne.

United will be keen to take some sort of advantage back to Old Trafford in three weeks time, but with the away goals rule scrapped, there’s less advantage in knocking one on the break and sitting back to soak up pressure.

All in all, this is as high profile a Europa League tie as you could ever hope to see. Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs Man United on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Barcelona vs Man United kick-off time

Don’t get caught out by this kick off time! Barcelona vs Man United is at 5:45pm UK time tonight, meaning many Brits will be rushing home from work for this one. The game is being played at the iconic Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

How to watch Barcelona vs Man United live on television and online?

BT Sport once again has the rights to the Europa League in the UK and you can join the coverage from 5:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Barcelona vs Man United for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Barcelona vs Man United live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.