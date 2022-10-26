How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Watch or listen for free as Barca face elimination

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: The mighty Barca look doomed in the Champions League this season. Bayern Munich are looking to crown the misery. Here’s how to watch live and online.

There’ll be a good few folks tuning into this battle of European royalty seeking a little schadenfreude. Barcelona are facing down elimination in the group stages of the Champions League and require a miracle to survive.

To even stand the chance of avoiding the humiliation of dropping into the Europa League, Barcelona must beat Bayern Munich and hope against hope second placed Inter Milan slip up in both of their final two games. Tonight, Inter face the point-less group minnows Viktoria Plzén of the Czech Republic.

It doesn’t look good and its very much out of Barcelona’s hands. However, a win tonight and the unlikely event of Inter failing to win does keep Xavi’s sides hopes alive.

Barca will have Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski in their line up for this one, while it’s entirely possible that Bayern – who have already sealed qualification for the last 16 – may choose to rest some players and prevent others joining an injury list that already includes Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football, which Liverpool, Rangers, and Spurs in action. Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Barca vs Bayern kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday October 26. The game is being played at iconic Camp Nou in Barcelona Spain. All eyes will be on the other game in the group, as Inter Milan face Viktoria Plzén in the early kick-off at 5:45pm

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich coverage starts at 7:45pm UK time, but you’ll have to scan all the way down to BT Sport 5 on your TV guide in order to find the game. It’s also being broadcast on the BT Sport website and app.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Barca vs Bayern for free

there’s no way to watch the game for free in the UK, but Talksport is proiving live commentary on the game. You’ll need to tune in to Talksport 2 to access the live stream. You can listen on the Talksport Website or App

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.