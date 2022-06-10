Azerbaijan Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

When it rains, it pours, with Ferrari and Charles Leclerc getting the worse of the downpour with a botched strategy at the Monaco Grand Prix that led to the Monegasque driver losing more points. Leclerc will be hoping to get his championship challenge back on track at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After his surprise win Sergio Perez has hauled himself into the mix for the championship, and Mercedes will be looking to bounce back (though hopefully not literally) after encountering more issues with their car. Further down the pack, we’re interested in how Danny Ricciardo’s season progresses as rumours circle in the F1 paddock that his McLaren seat could be in danger if performances don’t improve.

The Baku street circuit is one of the fastest on the calendar, with long straights and plenty of opportunities to slipstream and overtake. There have been plenty of incidents and drama in recent Baku races, as the 2021 edition saw Max Verstappen spectacularly crash out a few laps from the end.

Hopefully this year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be one of the more exciting races. If you’re looking to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be shown at an earlier time this year, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 12pm UK time on Sunday June 12th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 10th June

12pm – Practice 1

3pm – Practice 2

Saturday 11th June

12pm – Practice 3

3pm – Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 12th June

12pm – Azerbaijan Grand Prix race

How to watch the Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the free Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights start at 10pm on June 11th. Highlights of the race will be shown Sunday evening at 6.30pm, June 12th.

If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

