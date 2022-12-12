 large image

How to watch Avatar online: stream the original before seeing The Way of Water

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Avatar online: With the sequel hitting cinemas, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the original adventure to Pandora. Here’s how to stream Avatar online

When Avatar arrived in 2009, it promised a brave new dawn for the cinematic medium. James Cameron’s groundbreaking 3D film smashed box office records and remains the largest grossing movie of all time, which even the MCU hasn’t been able to surpass.

But the 3D revolution didn’t quite pan out as the auteur intended. 3D didn’t capture the public imagination in the way many had foreseen and few films captured the medium with quite the same magic.

But 13 years on, Cameron is back with a sequel called The Way of Water, which officially launches in cinemas in the UK on December 16. So, with that in mind, there’s never been a better time to revisit the moon of Pandora and once again experience the magic.

Here’s how to watch Avatar online

Avatar just made a triumphant return to the Disney Plus streaming service in the United Kingdom. The film was initially removed in August of 2022, following a decision to bring the original back to the cinemas prior to the release of The Way of Water in December.

Thankfully, it’s now back for everyone to enjoy, so long as they subscribe to Disney Plus.

When will Avatar: The Way of Water be available on Disney Plus?

The movie theatres have a 45-day window of exclusivity for Disney movies like Avatar: The Way of Water. As the film comes out on December 16, we’re looking at the end of January at the very earliest. However, recent trends have it at over two months, so it may be late February or early March when The Way of Water arrives for Disney Plus subscribers.

Avatar: The Way of Water plot and trailer

The official synopsis for the new film reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

You can see the trailer below.

