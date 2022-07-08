Austrian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Ferrari needed a response to Red Bulls six consecutive wins, but they didn’t make things easy for themselves at a thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Formula 1 now moves onto the Red Bull Ring in Austria where the top three teams could be closer in performance due to the layout of the circuit.

There were big crashes, stunning overtakes and plenty of ups and downs at Silverstone, so the Austrian Grand Prix has big shows to follow. With Carlos Sainz getting his first win at the expense of teammate Charles Leclerc, could there be cracks emerging with the Prancing Horses?

Red Bull suffered bad luck in the last race but will want to dominate at their home race, while Mercedes looked closer to the front than they’ve been so far, but was that a case of Silverstone being a good fit for their ‘diva’ of a car?

We’ll find out all these answers and more as F1 goes on a European tour before the summer break. If you’re looking to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Austrian F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Austrian Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday July 10th. The Sprint race takes place on the Saturday at 3.30pm

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 8th July

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying

Saturday 9th July

11.30am – Practice 2

3.30pm – Austrian Sprint race

Sunday 10th July

2pm – Austrian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the free Austrian F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

It’s an early start for the qualifying highlights, which are on July 9th at 5.30pm. Race highlights start at 6.30pm on Sunday July 10th.

If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

