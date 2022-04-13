How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City Champions League live stream

How to watch Atletico vs City: The Premier League champions face the La Liga winners with the Champions League quarter-final on a knife edge. Here’s how to watch Atleti vs Man City on TV and online.

After dramatic night of Champions League action on Tuesday, which saw one of the Madrid clubs send an English club packing, Atletico will seek a double as they face Man City in Wednesday’s finely-poised game.

Going into the second leg at the Metropolitano Stadium, Man City hold a 1-0 lead following a tight game in Manchester a week ago. Now Pep Guardiola’s men will look to complete the job and move closer to the club’s first ever Champions League title.

However, Atleti and manager Diego Simeone are masters in this situation. City may have the superior side, but the Spanish outfit have truly mastered the dark arts, having already claimed the scalps of both Liverpool and Man United in recent seasons, while punching above their weight at home and abroad.

City will remain slight favourites overall, but we’ve seen this movie before and an early goal for the home side changes the complexion of everything.

A place in the semi-finals of the Champions League awaits, with Real Madrid the opponents. It’s going to be a massive night of top European football in Madrid.

It’s a tantalising prospect in store in Madrid. Here’s how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Atletico Madrid vs Man City kick-off time

Atletico Madrid vs Man City kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday April 13, it’s the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final and is being played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. In tonight’s other CL quarter final, Liverpool go into the second leg at Anfield with a 3-1 lead over Benfica.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City

You’ll need access to BT Sport to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City tonight. It’s the place to be for all Champions League games in the UK, with tonight’s game commencing coverage at 7:00pm on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. If you want to watch Liverpool vs Benfica then coverage starts at 7:15 on BT Sport 3 (kick-off at 8:00pm).

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.