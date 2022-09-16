How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton? Is the Friday night game live on TV?

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton: Premier League action returns on Friday night as Villa host Southampton. But is the game live on television? Read on for the channel guide, kick-off time and more.

After last weekend’s hasty postponements, Premier League fans get to enjoy at least most of the games this weekend, starting on Friday night with Aston Villa vs Southampton, while two promoted sides Nottingham Forest and Fulham also square off.

We’ll be focusing on Villa vs Saints as the home side look to pull themselves out of early-season relegation fears. Villa boss Steven Gerrard isn’t exactly Mr. Popularity among the Holte End faithful and, after heavy investment in the team since his arrival almost a year ago, Gerrard might be the league’s most under-threat manager (along with his old Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester).

Villa have lost four of their opening six games with only one win. They have some injury and illness worries ahead of tonight’s game. Matty Cash is out with a hamstring injury, while Olly Watkins and goalkeeper Emil Martinez have both been ill.

The Saints have lost 12 of their last 18 games and their most recent visit to Villa Park ended in a 4-0 spanking back in March. They sit on 7-points after 6 games in a season where many are predicting major struggles for Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side

Here’s how to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Aston Villa vs Southampton kick-off time

Southampton vs Aston Villa kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time a rare Friday Night Football, on September 16. The game is being played at Villa Park, Birmingham.

How to watch Villa vs Southampton on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to this one. Coverage of this one starts at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Only half an hour of build up for tonight’s games.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass or subscribe via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW. Sky is offering 12-months of the Sky Sports package for just £25. That’s down from £33.99 a month and will get you access for the whole season.

Villa vs Southampton free live stream

While there’s no way to legally watch the game for free in the UK, you can tune in on the radio for a free live stream with audio commentary. In the UK, talkSPORT has live and exclusive rights to the audio stream. You can access the stream from the talkSPORT website here or download the apps for iOS and Android.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.