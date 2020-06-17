How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd live on Sky – EPL returns, finally

It has been over 100 days since we last tasted some EPL action, with Leicester knocking four past Villa. Hopefully Aston Villa have put that defeat behind them as they are the first team back in action taking on Sheffield United this evening. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd tonight, on any device, wherever you are.

Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd kick-off time

The game gets underway at 6pm BST. This is one of the new timeslots that’s going to be used for the remainder of the season to allow all the remaining fixtures to be shown live on TV.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd in the UK

UK viewers can tune in on the Sky Sports Premier League channel to watch tonight’s game. Coverage begins at 4,30pm BST, giving plenty of time for build-up.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game.

These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd match preview

All eyes will be on this match to see how the EPL has adapted after the multi-month break in football caused by Covid-19. Not only are we curious as to how the squads will cope after so much time away, but also how the atmosphere will compare now that there are no fans in attendance.

With this being both team’s game in hand, there’s a lot riding on the results for both ends of the table. Aston Villa are stuck in the relegation zone, vitally needing the points to claw their way to safety.

It is a completely different story for Sheff Utd. While many thought the club would be battling for relegation, they are actually fighting for a place in European competitions next season. Three points here would lift Sheffield United into fifth spot, overtaking Man Utd in the process.

