How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Premier League for free – stream the Boxing Day football

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Watch the Premier League for free on Amazon Prime. Kick-off time, sign-up details and more.

The Premier League is back after a six-week break for the World Cup. Proper footy! Woo! There’s a full calendar of games between the 26-28 December, with seven games on Boxing Day. Among the most intriguing fixtures is Liverpool’s visit to Aston Villa.

Prior to the break, Liverpool had looked a shadow of their former selves and currently sit sixth in the table. It’ll be interesting to see whether the club’s second pre-season will have helped Jurgen Klopp’s side rediscover some form and defensive solidarity.

Aston Villa look to be on an upward trajectory again having removed Steve Gerrard from the manager’s seat, following an uninspired 12-months in charge. Now Villa have got a proper manager in Unai Emery, things should start to look a lot better for the midlanders.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool kick-off time

Aston Villa vs Liverpool kicks off at 5:30pm UK time on Monday December 26. The game is being played at Villa Park in Birmingham. It’s the penultimate game of the day.

How to watch Villa vs Liverpool for free

Amazon Prime has the rights to all ten fixtures in the Boxing Day round, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to enjoy Aston Villa vs Liverpool, with coverage starting at 5:30pm.

You can watch on the Prime Video website, or via the apps for mobile devices, smart TVs and set-top boxes, provided you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime.

Although Amazon Prime is £8.99 a month, new subscribers can get a free 30-day trial. The company also offers returning customers free or cheaper trials from time to time too. One good way to find out if you’ll be offered one is to attempt to checkout an item and see if you get a prompt.

Otherwise, we have a full guide to watching the Premier League on Amazon Prime, that’ll help you through signing up for free.

