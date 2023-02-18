How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Live stream and free audio

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal: The Premier League weekend kicks off with Arsenal travelling to Aston Villa. Here’s how to watch on TV and online and listen for free.

Arsenal are in the midst of a sticky patch. Once eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, the Gunners have recently suffered defeat at Everton, were held at home to Brentford, and lost against Manchester City in midweek.

Whereas a VAR error that cost Arsenal two points against Brentford, Mikel Arteta’s side was architects of their own downfall in midweek, with individual errors leading to all three Man City goals.

The end result of an unfortunate series of events? No longer topping the table heading into the weekend. However, the Gunners have played a game less than their rivals from the north west and can return to the summit on Saturday morning when they visit Aston Villa.

It isn’t likely to be a walk in the park. Villa have been largely revitalised under the guidance of Unai Emery following the departure of Steven Gerrard from the manager’s seat.

Here’s how to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off time

Aaron Villa vs Arsenal kicks-off the weekend’s top flight action. This one gets underway at 12:30pm UK time on Saturday February 18. The game is being played at Villa Park, Birmingham.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on television and online?

BT Sport has the rights to the Premier League’s Saturday morning games and you can join the coverage from 11:30am UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Aston Villa vs Arsenal for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from Talksport. You can access the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.