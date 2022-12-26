How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham for free: Boxing Day stream details

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: The league leaders Arsenal host West Ham on Boxing Day – here’s how to watch for free on Amazon Prime.

The Premier League is back after a six-week break for the World Cup. Boxing Day is always a major day in the football calendar, but this year it feels a little more exciting having been without proper footy for so long.

There are seven games in total on Boxing Day and all of them are available to watch live on TV in the UK thanks to the deal with Amazon Prime.

The last of the Boxing Day fixtures sees the Premier League leaders Arsenal look to pick up where they left off in November. The Gunners are five points clear at the top going into the second half of the season and some are dreaming of the title returning to North London for the first time in 20 years.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

Tonight’s opposition West Ham have different ambitions. From challenging for Champions League places while pushing all the way to the Europa League semi-finals last season, The Hammers are struggling at the bottom end of the table.

David Moyes’ side currently sit in 16th place entering tonight’s game, and are just a point above the relegation zone. The east-enders will be hopeful the quality in the squad begins to tell and they begin climbing the table.

Either way, it’s an intriguing clash with big implications at the top and bottom of the Premier League table. Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs West Ham on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Arsenal vs West Ham kick-off time

Aston Villa vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday December 26. It’s the final game on Boxing Day and it’s being played at The Emirates Stadium in London.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham for free

Amazon Prime has the rights to all ten fixtures in the Boxing Day round, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to enjoy Arsenal vs West Ham.

You can watch on the Prime Video website, or via the apps for mobile devices, smart TVs and set-top boxes, provided you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime.

Although Amazon Prime is £8.99 a month, new subscribers can get a free 30-day trial. The company also offers returning customers free or cheaper trials from time to time too. One good way to find out if you’ll be offered one is to attempt to checkout an item and see if you get a prompt.

Otherwise, we have a full guide to watching the Premier League on Amazon Prime, that’ll help you through signing up for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.