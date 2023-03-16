How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon: Europa League live stream and free audio

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting: Europa League live stream details as Arsenal battle Sporting Lisbon. Here’s how to watch and listen for free.

The Gunners continue to battle on multiple fronts, having established a solid lead in the Premier League heading into the final third of the season. While all eyes must be on sealing that elusive crown, Mikel Arteta’s side will also spy an opportunity to add European silverware to the cabinet.

Tonight Arsenal host Sporting of Lisbon in the Europa League Round of 16 second leg. The two sides are locked at 2-2 following the first leg in Portugal.

However, home advantage in the second leg makes The Gunners hot favourites to progress to the quarter finales alongside some of Europe’s big hitters, who were eliminated from the Champions League in the group stages.

Arsenal are buoyed by the return of start striker Gabriel Jesus from injury. The Brazilian might make his first start since November and fill in for Eddie Nketiah, who is sidelined with an ankle injury picked up earlier this month.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs Sporting on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon kick-off time

Arsenal vs Sporting kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday March 16. The game is being played at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting live on television and online?

BT Sport is covering this one and you can join the coverage from 7:15pm UK time on BT Sport 2.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for BT Sport, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon live commentary here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Nord VPN for streaming top sport.