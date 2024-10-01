How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free in the UK

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free: The Champions League tie is available to watch in the UK for free thanks to new broadcasting arrangements this season. Here’s how to tune in.

Arsenal have never won the European Cup/Champions League, but the Gunners are as strong as they’ve been since the glory days of Arsene Wenger, when they reached the final in 2006.

Mikel Arteta has Arsenal back among Europe’s elite and, while the Premier League remains the top target for the Gunners, European success would be an almighty reward for the immense progress made during the manager’s five years in charge.

PSG are in their post Mbappe era and the heady, but ultimately failed, days of signing the game’s biggest global stars (Real Madrid-style) appear to be over for now.

In this new Champions League format, both teams will be keen to put as many points on the board, as early as possible in the hope of sealing qualification for the knockouts, without needing to enter the playoffs.

An exciting evening awaits. Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs PSG on the best TV you have in the house.

Arsenal vs PSG kick-off time

Arsenal vs PSG will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday October 1. The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

How to stream Arsenal vs PSG for free

Amazon’s Prime Video has enterted the Champions League broadcasting fray this year and Arsenal vs PSG is this week’s live fixture.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game, but thankfully Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial for the membership ahead of its Prime Day Big Deals sales event next week. The sign up link is below.

Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch the game for free on Prime Video, either via the website, smart TV apps or mobile apps.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a month of Amazon Prime right now for no cost whatsoever. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

Watch safely with a VPN

If you watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN) – and we’ve reviewed all the best. A VPN works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers and you can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.