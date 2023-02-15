How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: Stream and listen to the game for free

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: The biggest Premier League game of the season yet sees City travel to leaders Arsenal. You can watch and listen for free.

Top of the table Arsenal’s unexpected title challenge could get a humungous boost tonight if they can overcome the reigning champs and current closest challengers Manchester City.

The Gunners are currently three points clear at the summit with a game in hand. However, a win for City tonight will see the early frontrunners leapfrogged on goal difference. A draw, meanwhile, might see a revitalised Manchester United re-enter the race in the second half of the season.

This one has the added spice of the student taking on the master, as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was assistant manager at City under Pep Guardiola during two title-winning seasons. The City boss has never lost against Arsenal in the Premier League.

All in all, it’s set up to be an exciting top of the table clash. Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs City on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time

Arsenal vs Man City kicks off at 7:30pm UK time on Wednesday February 15. The game is being played at the Emirates stadium with some Arsenal fans calling it the most important game ever played at the Gunners’ 21st century home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for Arsenal vs Manchester City. The game was originally supposed to be played in November, but was postponed following the death of the Queen last autumn, with Amazon stepping in to host the rearranged fixture.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month, so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

