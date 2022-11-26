How to watch Argentina vs Mexico: Watch the World Cup 2022 game on free TV and live stream

If you want to catch Argentina taking on Mexico then you’ve come to the right place – here are all the details you need on how to watch the vital group stage tie.

Neither of these teams had a great first match at the 2022 World Cup. Mexico drew against Poland, while Argentina shocked everyone by losing to Saudi Arabia.

Will it be a different story this time around?

Argentina vs Mexico kick-off time

Argentina vs Mexico kicks off at 7:00pm UK time on Saturday, November 26.

The first Saturday of the tournament is full of games. France are taking on Denmark, it’s Australia vs Tunisia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia. The day ends with Argentina vs Mexico.

How to watch Argentina vs Mexico live on free TV and online

ITV 1 will be showing this match in the UK, with coverage beginning at 6:10pm UK time. You can also watch the live stream on ITV Hub (which will soon be rebranded to ITV X).

While Australia vs Tunisia was on BBC, all the other Saturday games are on ITV.

Is Argentina vs Mexico available to watch in 4K?

ITV doesn’t support 4K or HDR streaming. This is bad news for those hoping to view every game in the highest quality. Our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K details all the ways to stream the tournament.

In the UK, the only way to view the matches in 4K is through BBC’s Player.

