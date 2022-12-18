How to watch Argentina vs France in the World Cup Final: Stream in 4K if you pick the right channel

How to watch Argentina vs France: The World Cup Final is upon us and history will be made regardless of the victor. Here’s how to watch on free TV and stream online.

The holders France are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Meanwhile, for Argentina and Messi, the weight of destiny looms. Can the GOAT finally claim that elusive World Cup triumph and lift the shadow of Maradona. It couldn’t be any more intriguing and we can’t wait for this final on Sunday night.

Argentina will be encouraged from news emerging from within the French camp of a spate of illnesses in the squad. Both Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday, after Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed the semi-final through the illness. France have looked strong from the bench all tournament so the full depth of the squad might be tested in the final.

For Argentina, all eyes will be on the captain, Messi who can finally lift the trophy at aged 35, in what might be his final World Cup game. The Argentinians look to have destiny on their side, but it’s tough to bet against the current Champions, who have evolved into tournament machines under Didier Deschamps’ leadership.

Here’s how to watch Argentina vs France in the World Cup Final on the best TV, smartphone, or best tablet you have in the house.

You’ve got a choice of channels for the World Cup Final. The game is live on BBC in the UK on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service with coverage starting at 1:50pm UK time.

The game is also being aired on ITV and ITVX in the UK too. Coverage starts at 1:30pm

Yes, indeed, but only if you watch with the BBC on the iPlayer.

The BBC iPlayer is the only place to watch the World Cup in 4K. The Beeb is offering every one of the BBC’s World Cup games in 4K HDR, provided you have a compatible TV and/or set top box. Here’s our guide on how to watch the World Cup in 4K, which details all the ways to stream the tournament.