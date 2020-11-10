Apple’s next major event takes place today. The livestream, titled “One More Thing”, is particularly exciting as Apple is expected to show off the first MacBook laptops to feature Apple Silicon.

Eager to see what Apple has in store? Here’s how you can tune in.

How to watch Apple’s “One More Thing” Mac event

The “One More Thing” showcase will take place today at Apple Park from 10am PST – that’s 6pm here in the UK.

Thankfully, Apple streams its events so there’s no need to break out of lockdown and fly to Cupertino to catch the company’s latest announcements.

It used to be difficult to follow Apple’s live streams without access to its Safari browser. This is no longer an issue, meaning you should be able to catch the announcement whether you’re using an iPhone, Android, Windows or Mac.

The easiest ways to watch the event live are through Apple’s website or on YouTube. The latter is particularly handy if you want to follow along on your TV. Alternatively, you can watch along right here, as we’ve embedded the video below.

There’s an option to set a reminder on both sites, so make sure to hit that button if you’re worried about missing out on the stream later this evening. We’ll be covering the event so if you can’t make the stream, make sure to visit Trusted Reviews to find out what you missed.

So, what do we expect to see this evening?

As with most Apple events, the exact products making an appearance have not been confirmed, but most sources are in agreement that we’ll see at least one new laptop sporting Apple Silicon. Whether that will be a new 12-inch MacBook, or an Arm-based refresh to the MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro is yet to be confirmed.

Back in June, Apple announced that it would begin transitioning its entire Mac range away from Intel and onto its own Apple Silicon chip, which is based on the Arm architecture. While Apple has yet to reveal any specific specs for the new devices, other Arm-based laptops have benefited from thinner designs and more efficient batteries.

Leaked benchmarks (via AppleInsider) also suggest the rumoured A14X Bionic chip will be more powerful than the Intel Core i9 found in the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, although such claims have not been verified.

What we do know is that Apple intends to launch its first Arm-based Mac before the end of the year, making this mid-November launch the perfect opportunity to unveil such a laptop. Stick to Trusted Reviews for the latest news.

