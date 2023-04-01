How to watch Anthony Joshua fight in the UK: Stream AJ vs Franklin live

How to watch Joshua vs Franklin: Anthony Joshua returns to the ring as he fights American Jermaine Franklin. Here’s how to watch in the UK.

The latest attempt to resurrect Anthony Joshua’s boxing career takes place on Saturday night as the former heavyweight champion steps into the ring with the American fighter Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14KOs).

Joshua hasn’t fought this year, or since a pair of comprehensive defeats at the hands of Ukrainian champ Oleksandr Usyk.

There are no titles at stake in this comeback fight, with AJ looking to get himself back into world title contention with hopes of fighting WBC champion Tyson Fury in the future.

Joshua, who hasn’t won a fight since 2020, is a big favourite with the bookies (like 1/12!) for this bout and will be hoping for an impressive win to show the boxing world that, at 33, there’s still plenty to come from one of Britain’s most recognisable fighters.

It promises to be a consequential heavyweight match-up with a good undercard. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Joshua vs Franklin ring walks and bell time

The fight is taking place at the O2 Arena in London so Brits will be able to watch at a reasonable time, rather than staying up til the early hours for the Las Vegas main events.

You can expect AJ to be walking down the aisle at around 10:30pm UK time on Saturday, with the action getting underway shortly thereafter following the ring introductions.

There’s a deep undercard of fights, starting at around 7:00pm UK time, including:

Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie (heavyweight)

Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros (flyweight)

Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent (middleweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding (super-lightweight)

John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Jordan Flynn vs Kane Barker (super featherweight)

Juergen Uldedaj vs Benoit Huber (cruiserweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Georgi Velichkov (super-lightweight)

How to watch Joshua vs Franklin on television and online?

AJ’s fall from grace means there’s no big pay-per-view fee for this bout. If you subscribe to DAZN’s monthly saver plan you can get this fight as part of your £9.99 a month dues. You can sign up for DAZN UK here.

Once signed up you’ll be able to watch via your Sky Q or Sky+ HD box on channel 429. Otherwise you can tune in on DAZN.com or via the streaming service’s smart TV and mobile apps.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend NordVPN for streaming top sport.