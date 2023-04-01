 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Anthony Joshua fight in the UK: Stream AJ vs Franklin live

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Joshua vs Franklin: Anthony Joshua returns to the ring as he fights American Jermaine Franklin. Here’s how to watch in the UK.

The latest attempt to resurrect Anthony Joshua’s boxing career takes place on Saturday night as the former heavyweight champion steps into the ring with the American fighter Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14KOs).

Joshua hasn’t fought this year, or since a pair of comprehensive defeats at the hands of Ukrainian champ Oleksandr Usyk.

There are no titles at stake in this comeback fight, with AJ looking to get himself back into world title contention with hopes of fighting WBC champion Tyson Fury in the future.

Joshua, who hasn’t won a fight since 2020, is a big favourite with the bookies (like 1/12!) for this bout and will be hoping for an impressive win to show the boxing world that, at 33, there’s still plenty to come from one of Britain’s most recognisable fighters.

It promises to be a consequential heavyweight match-up with a good undercard. Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

You might like…

Best tablet 2023: Top options reviewed and tested

Best tablet 2023: Top options reviewed and tested

Max Parker 1 week ago
Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Best 4K TV 2023: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Best 4K TV 2023: Our favourite sets to buy right now

Kob Monney 2 months ago

Joshua vs Franklin ring walks and bell time

The fight is taking place at the O2 Arena in London so Brits will be able to watch at a reasonable time, rather than staying up til the early hours for the Las Vegas main events.

You can expect AJ to be walking down the aisle at around 10:30pm UK time on Saturday, with the action getting underway shortly thereafter following the ring introductions.

There’s a deep undercard of fights, starting at around 7:00pm UK time, including:

Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie (heavyweight)
Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros (flyweight)
Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent (middleweight)
Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding (super-lightweight)
John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)
Jordan Flynn vs Kane Barker (super featherweight)
Juergen Uldedaj vs Benoit Huber (cruiserweight)
Ziyad Almaayouf vs Georgi Velichkov (super-lightweight)

How to watch Joshua vs Franklin on television and online?

AJ’s fall from grace means there’s no big pay-per-view fee for this bout. If you subscribe to DAZN’s monthly saver plan you can get this fight as part of your £9.99 a month dues. You can sign up for DAZN UK here.

Once signed up you’ll be able to watch via your Sky Q or Sky+ HD box on channel 429. Otherwise you can tune in on DAZN.com or via the streaming service’s smart TV and mobile apps.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend NordVPN for streaming top sport.

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN  is now offering up to 66% off  with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.