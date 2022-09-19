How to watch Andor on Disney Plus – £1.99 offer ends today

How to watch Andor: The Star Wars Rogue One spin-off hits Disney Plus this week with a three-episode premiere. Here’s how you can stream the new Star Wars show.

Cassian Andor was among the heroes of Rogue One, arguably the best Star Wars movie since Disney bought out Lucasfilm. Now he’s getting his own prequel, to Rogue One – the Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope prequel.

The show will focus on Captain Andor’s exploits in the early days of the rebellion against the Empire, prior to the events of Rogue One, when he is paired with heroine Jyn Erso to steal the plans to the Death Star.

Diego Luna will reprise his role for the 12-episodes of Andor Season 1. Here’s how you can enjoy Andor on Disney Plus, starting with this week’s premiere.

When can you stream Andor on Disney Plus?

Disney is serving up a treat with a three-episode premiere for the latest Star Wars event. You can begin streaming episodes 1, 2 and 3 on Wednesday September 21. Each episode will become available at midnight Pacific Time in the United States, which is 8:00am UK time.

Episode 4 will drop a week later at the same time, and so-forth, for the remained of the series. Thankfully, Disney opts for the weekly release schedule, rather than the Netflix-style dump ’em all.

Get Disney Plus for just £1.99 today only

To watch Andor, you will need a Disney Plus subscription. While there are no free trials available, the service is currently available for just £1.99 for one month’s access. However, the offer ends when the clock strikes midnight in the UK on September 19. That’s today, so jump on it.

Disney Plus usually costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 for 12 months access.

What is Andor about? Watch the trailer

*Potential plot spoilers ahead*

Hopefully, you’ve all seen Rogue One? Whether you have or haven’t, now’s the perfect time to watch on Disney Plus. Andor focuses on the events prior to Rogue One (for obvious reasons), in the early days of the rebellion.

The official synopsis explains the series will “explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

You can see the latest trailer for the Andor series below: