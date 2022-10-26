How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool: Watch the Champions League on TV and listen for online free

How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool: Liverpool visit Ajax of Amsterdam in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Here’s how to watch on TV and online, and listen for free

It’s one step forward and two steps back for Liverpool at the moment. A win against the Champions Man City was followed a week later by a loss to the bottom club Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

However, the Champions League has always been a place of relative solace for the Reds when times are tough domestically, and a draw tonight will confirm qualification for the knockout stages.

The Reds will have Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate back in action, but Thiago Alcantara will continue to be absent following an ear infection.

On paper Liverpool shouldn’t have that many problems dealing with an Ajax side that has struggled in Europe since the departure of Erik ten Hag to Manchester United.

They only have 3 points from 4 games thus far and will need a big win tonight to stand any chance of catching Liverpool, let alone the runaway group leaders Napoli. It took an injury tome winner for Liverpool to get over the line in the return game at Anfield, so there’s still hope in front of a packed house at the Johan Cruyff arena in Amsterdam.

We’ll be following along live on a rich night of Champions League football, which also sees Barcelona staring down elimination as they face Bayern Munich. Anyway, here’s how to watch Ajax vs Liverpool on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Ajax vs Liverpool kick-off time

Ajax vs Liverpool kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday October 26. The game is being played at the Johan Cruyff arena in Amsterdam, Holland.

How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool on TV and online

Once again, BT Sport is the home of the Champions League coverage in the UK. Ajax vs Liverpool coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2. If you’d prefer to watch Spurs vs Sporting Lisbon, that starts at 7:15 on BT Sport 3.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription in order to watch the game. You can order through your TV provider, or you can buy a monthly pass to stream games online on a range of devices. It costs £25 per month and there’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

How to listen to Ajax vs Liverpool for free

Liverpool FC itself provides a live audio commentary feed on all games. You’ll need to register on the Liverpool FC website or apps, but from there you can listen to the audio feed for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.