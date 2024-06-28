How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Live stream, UK ordering info, card

AEW Forbidden Door Live Stream: The latest All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event is one of the company’s signature events, as stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling venture through the fabled Forbidden Door.

All Elite Wrestling is going through somewhat of a tough period, but Forbidden Door gives the company a great opportunity to get back to what it does best – put on an incredible professional wrestling show featuring some of the best exponents of the craft in the world.

Forbidden Door will see AEW’s best take on the top wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling in inter-promotional warfare.

However, the main event features two AEW contracted wrestlers battling for the company’s top prize. Recent arrival, London’s Will Ospreay will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

The IWGP title is also on the line when Jon Moxley battles the legendary Tetsuya Naito, while Mercedes Moné (née Sasha Banks) battles Stephanie Vaquer with both the TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Championships on the line.

We’re pumped for Bryan Danielson vs Shingo Takagi and Orange Cassidy vs the UK’s Zack Sabre Jr too.

AEW Forbidden Door Card

You can see the full AEW Dynasty card below:

Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay (AEW World Championship)

Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Championship)

Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer (TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Championships)

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. El Phantasmo vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush (TNT Championship ladder match)

Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

MJF vs. Hechicero

The Elite vs. The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi

Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Jeff Cobb vs. Hook, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata

Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano

AEW Forbidden Door start time

All Elite Wrestling’s Forbidden Door PPV takes place on Sunday June 30. The start time is 8pm EST in the United States, which means a late night for UK fans. Action will get underway at 1am UK time. The free to air pre-show begins at 11:30pm UK time.

How to watch AEW Forbidden Door in the UK

The AEW Dynasty PPV event is streaming exclusively on the Triller (formerly FITE TV) service in the UK.

If you’re an AEW Plus member (which costs $7.99 a month), you’ll get the event for $19.99 (around £16) If you’d just like to pay for the standalone AEW Dynasty 2024 stream, it’ll cost you $24.99 (around £20).

All of the information you need to sign up or purchase the PPV can be found here at Triller

