How to voice chat on Nintendo Switch

Looking to chat to your friends while playing Animal Crossing on your Nintendo Switch but not sure how? You’re not alone.

Voice chat is a little tricky on the Nintendo Switch, partly because there’s no mic built into the console. But there is a way to talk with your pals if you have a second device to hand.

Unfortunately, voice chat isn’t available on every multiplayer title, and the way you access it changes from game to game. Some games like Fortnite and Paladins will let you plug a headset straight into your Switch and start trash-talking your opponents. But for majority of Nintendo titles you’ll have to access voice chat via an app – and this social feature is usually only available in certain match modes.

This means that individual games have different ways for you to access chat, but below is a simple outline on how to start a voice chat using Nintendo’s current work-around. Here’s how it works.

First, you need to download the Nintendo Switch Online app to your phone and log in using your Nintendo credentials. You can find the app on the App Store or Google Play.

Next, launch the Switch game you want to play with your friends and enter the “mode” that supports voice chat.

At this point, you should see a prompt saying “Start voice chat?” appear on your phone, which you should accept if you want to start talking to your friends.

Obvious side note here: You need to be logged into the same account on both your Switch and phone for this to work.

It’s a bit laborious to do all this, so we hope that more multiplayer games start building in their own versions of chat. Until then, anyone who wants a simpler method can always resort to Facetime or Discord.

