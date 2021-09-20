 large image

How to update your Apple HomePod speaker – great new features available today

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

As well as the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 updates, Apple is also dropping an update for the HomePod and HomePod mini speaker range.

The HomePod 15 update improves performance, as well as delivering a host of new features that’ll make the HomePod mini, especially, a lot more versatile. Let’s take a look at some of the best HomePod 15 features.

Best HomePod 15 features

First of all, it’ll enable one/two HomePod mini speakers to be set as the default audio output source for the new Apple TV 4K.

Other updates see the media playback controls automatically show up on the iPhone or iPad Lock Screen when a HomePod mini is present.

Siri will now automatically adjust the volume of her voice depending on the current volume of the speaker, while you’ll be also be able to turn on a companion Apple TV and control media playback hand free using the HomePod mini.

There’s also support for Package Detection with HomeKit Secure Video, so you can be notified via HomePod if a parcel turns up at the door and is detected by your HomeKit enabled security camera

Unfortunately, there’s no integration for the lossless Apple Music tracks or the Dolby Atmos-powered Spatial Audio feature, but hopefully it will arrive in a future update.

How to download HomePod 15

Seeing as HomePod doesn’t have its own display or user interface, you’ll need to update the software via your companion iPhone or iPad.

  • First of all you need to access the Apple Home app on the iPhone or iPad
  • Tap the House option within the app
  • Select Home Settings > Software Update
  • Tap Install to begin the installation process.

HomePod users may also see the software updated automatically if they have enabled that setting in the past. If this is your first time, select “Install Updates Automatically” to set you on this path.

