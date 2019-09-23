How to turn on the camera’s Night mode on the iPhone 11

Night mode is one of the big new features in both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro‘s camera, but how do you turn it on?

We’ve been waiting for years for Apple to introduce a Night mode to its camera and with the iPhone 11 our requests have finally been answered. Here’s how to get it working.

How to turn on Night mode in the iPhone 11’s camera?

While we’ve seen night modes on phones before, Apple’s interpretation works a bit differently. On the Pixel 3a and Huawei P30 Pro you manually slide across to the respective low-light modes in the camera app, bringing them to life whenever you feel the need. Both phones will suggest a night mode might improve a shot, but neither will always turn it on for you.

That’s why the iPhone 11 is different. With these phones the camera doesn’t give you the option of enabling Night mode, instead automatically enabling it when the light sensors on the phone detect darkness.

You’ll know that Night mode is turned on by the appearance of a small yellow circular icon next to the flash indicator. If this is visible then Night mode is ready to kick into gear.

Apple does give you a few options to tweak the Night mode once it’s enabled though. If you tap on the icon you can alter the amount of time the camera takes to shoot the picture (Auto or Max) and the amount of time will greatly depend on how dark the scene is.

You can also turn it off completely if you’d rather have the shot come out as natural as possible.

Which iPhones support Night mode?

Night mode isn’t simply a feature of iOS 13 and that means it won’t be coming to older phones like the iPhone XS or iPhone 8. You’ll need to invest in either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to get these clever new night shooting tricks.

