How to turn off dubbing on Netflix

With more shows and movies coming out that are from all over the world, it’s important that you know how to un-dub Netflix.

The latest show that everyone is talking about is definitely Squid Game, the hit new dystopian North Korean show.

You don’t have to worry, there are no spoilers here. But if you have watched the show over here in the UK, you may have noticed that the characters certainly don’t around Korean, and the speech doesn’t match up with the characters’ mouths on screen.

That’s because Squid Game, and a lot of shows that aren’t originally made in English, like to dub over the original language, so you don’t have to read the subtitles.

However, if you’re like many other people and prefer to hear the original audio from the actors, you can switch the audio back from the English dub to the original.

First things first, you will need a Netflix account and to be signed in, once that’s done, just follow the instructions below.

Choose the show or movie you want to watch, Squid Game, for example Hoover over the Play Settings while watching, this can be done on your smartphone, TV or computer monitor Click on the Orignal audio, it will clarify which language is the original for each title You can also choose the subtitles, in English or your preferred language

And that’s it, you’ll now be able to watch any Netflix title with the original audio and subtitles so you can follow along. As you can see from the picture above, you have a few options for audio, but it lets you know which one is the Orignal, in this case, it’s Korean.

Plus, you can follow the same instructions to turn the dubbing on, if you really are averse to reading subtitles as the media is playing.

You can also choose the Orignal subtitles for a lot of titles as well, which is handy if you’re familiar with the language in question, or if you’re curious about how some TV shows play out in French.