How to stream The Staircase: Where to watch the Colin Firth show in the UK

Here is how you can tune in to The Staircase here in the UK, so you can watch Colin Firth in his next starring role.

It seems like every week we are faced with another massive TV hit that we’ll all be talking about for months to come, and The Staircase seems to fit that bill perfectly.

Starring the likes of Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, this series is based on a true story and follows the suspicious death of his wife.

If that sounds like something you want to know more about, keep reading, as we will be telling you where you can watch The Staircase and what the trailers look like.

When can I stream The Staircase?

The Staircase will be airing on Thursday 5th May in the UK at 9 pm with a double bill of episodes. After that, you can catch The Staircase every week. Sadly, the series won’t be available to binge all in one go.

Where can I stream The Staircase?

Over here in the UK, you can stream The Staircase on Sky Atlantic, meaning that you will need a subscription with Sky to get in on the action.

If that doesn’t sound too appealing, you can also catch The Staircase on NOW. You can become a member of NOW for £9.99 a month, though it does offer a seven-day free trial for new users.

In the US, the show will stream on HBO Max.

What is The Staircase about?

This new true-crime drama follows Michael Peterson as he reports the death of his wife after she falls down the stairs and the subsequent trial that takes place.

While we won’t tell you what happened to the real-life Michael Peterson, we know that The Staircase is a limited series and is a dramatisation of the events that occurred. The show is being produced by Annapurna Television and will star Toni Collette alongside Firth as Kathleen Peterson, Michael’s wife.

You can check out the trailer for The Staircase above.