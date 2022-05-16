 large image

How to stream The Northman online in the UK

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

It might have only arrived in cinemas recently, but The Northman is already available to stream in the comfort of your own home – here’s how to watch the epic right now.

With an all-star cast including Willem Dafoe, Bjork, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy, The Northman is one of the standout films released so far this year. It’s been heralded by critics, even if it didn’t set the box office alight.

If you didn’t manage to get to see The Northman on the big screen, here’s everything you need to know about streaming it.

How to stream The Northman

The Northman is now available to stream at home through premium video retailers like iTunes, Rakuten and Prime Video. It’s not included with any streaming package, so you’ll need to pay a little bit extra for the chance to rent it. It’s not available to buy to own yet either and it can only be rented at this stage.

Renting The Northman will set you back £15.99. This has become the usual price for these premium rentals – including The Batman – in the UK and it lets you watch the flick as many times as you want over a 48 hour period once you hit play for the first time.

Depending on where you rent the movie from, you should be able to easily stream it to a TV, laptop or smartphone device. If you have an Apple TV, for example, you can rent directly through that and it’ll be accessible on multiple Apple devices for the duration of the rental.

The format of the rental will depend on your chosen provider. Stores like iTunes and Prime Video support 4K HDR streaming and this is included in the price.

Can you watch The Northman on Netflix?

The Northman isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK. You will need to rent it through a premium video streaming source. There’s no word on whether it’ll come to Netflix in the future.

The Northman Trailer

If you’re unsure whether The Northman is for you, you can take a gander at the trailer below.

If violent historical epics are your thing then we think you’ll be a fan.

