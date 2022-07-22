How to stream The Gray Man online at home right now

The Gray Man is the latest action blockbuster to get everyone talking this year. But how can you watch along? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Gray Man.

Not a week goes by without another smash hit blockbuster coming to a streaming service, and it looks like this week, The Gray Man is what’s on everyone’s minds.

Directed by Marvel veterans Anthony and Joe Russo, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling as Six, a former criminal turned CIA agent who discovers some dark agency secrets. This results in Six being hunted down by a hit man, played by Chris Evans.

Now we know the basics of this new movie, it’s time to find out how and where we can tune in. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Where can I stream The Gray Man?

The Gray Man can be found exclusively on Netflix, meaning that you will need a subscription to join in on the fun.

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer any free trials, however, there are a few different packages to choose from when you sign up. A basic membership will set back £6.99, a Standard membership will cost £10.99 per month, while a Premium membership comes in at £15.99 per month.

The Gray Man is also the most expensive film ever made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million, meaning that it’s something you won’t want to miss out on.

When can I stream The Gray Man?

The Gray Man joined Netflix on 22nd July, meaning that it is already available right now for anyone that wants to join in on the fun.

You can check out the trailer for The Gray Man just below if you want to see some of the action and adventure you will be getting yourself into.