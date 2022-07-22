 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to stream The Gray Man online at home right now

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Gray Man is the latest action blockbuster to get everyone talking this year. But how can you watch along? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Gray Man.

Not a week goes by without another smash hit blockbuster coming to a streaming service, and it looks like this week, The Gray Man is what’s on everyone’s minds.

Directed by Marvel veterans Anthony and Joe Russo, The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling as Six, a former criminal turned CIA agent who discovers some dark agency secrets. This results in Six being hunted down by a hit man, played by Chris Evans.

Now we know the basics of this new movie, it’s time to find out how and where we can tune in. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Where can I stream The Gray Man?

The Gray Man can be found exclusively on Netflix, meaning that you will need a subscription to join in on the fun.

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer any free trials, however, there are a few different packages to choose from when you sign up. A basic membership will set back £6.99, a Standard membership will cost £10.99 per month, while a Premium membership comes in at £15.99 per month.

The Gray Man is also the most expensive film ever made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million, meaning that it’s something you won’t want to miss out on.

When can I stream The Gray Man?

The Gray Man joined Netflix on 22nd July, meaning that it is already available right now for anyone that wants to join in on the fun.

You can check out the trailer for The Gray Man just below if you want to see some of the action and adventure you will be getting yourself into.

You might like…

When can you stream Lightyear on Disney Plus?

When can you stream Lightyear on Disney Plus?

Max Parker 17 mins ago
French Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

French Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Two Point Campus system requirements: The PC specs you need

Two Point Campus system requirements: The PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Google Photos latest feature will brighten British homes

Google Photos latest feature will brighten British homes

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 to be cheaper

Don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 to be cheaper

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Minecraft blocks the blockchain with blanket NFT ban

Minecraft blocks the blockchain with blanket NFT ban

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.