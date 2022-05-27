How to stream the Champions League final for free in the UK

It’s finally here, the 2022 Champions League final is upon us. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free.

For the second time in four years, Liverpool and Real Madrid will contest the Champions League final. Both teams have had excellent seasons, but who will come out on top in Paris on Saturday?

After missing out on the Premier League title last weekend thanks to a stunning Man City turnaround against Villa, Klopp’s Liverpool will need to pick themselves up and go again in the hopes of securing a treble of cup wins this season.

But facing Real Madrid is never easy and given how well Ancelotti’s side have been performing in this season’s Champions League it’s hard to see who is going to come out on top.

With numerous Liverpool players picking up knocks in the last weeks of the season and Real fresh from a failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, this is sure to be a tasty tie you won’t want to miss.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kicks-off at 8:00 pm BST on Saturday May 28. It’s the Champions League Final and it’s being played at the Stade de France stadium in Paris.

Extra-time and penalties are all possible, so it might be a late one. If your nails can handle it.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free and on TV

BT Sport is making the Champions League Final available to live stream for free on its YouTube channel. You can tune in to the video here. You can also see it below embedded into the page.

If you have a BT Sport subscription you can watch on your main TV and perhaps even in 4K. Coverage starts at 6:30pm on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.