How to stream The Bear Season 3 in the UK? New release time revealed

The Bear is one of the most critically acclaimed TV shows of the decade and it’s back for season 3. Here’s how to watch in the UK.

The gritty culinary drama, set in Chicago, has delighted audiences for the past two seasons with its fresh-feeling look behind the scenes of a restaurant and the challenges faced by the kitchen crew.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy, the chef and tortured soul who is running the family restaurant following the tragic passing of his brother.

This season of the multi-award winning drama will focus on elevating the faire from sandwich shop to fine-dining hot spot, with a different menu every day.

Where to watch The Bear Season 3

In the United States, The Bear is shown on the Hulu streaming service, but that doesn’t exist in the UK. So, in order to watch The Bear Season 3 and catch up on the first two seasons, you’ll need to subscribe to Disney+.

When does The Bear Season 3 drop

The FX network, which makes the show, has decided to put the release time up for The Bear Season 3 with the episodes becoming available from 9pm Eastern and 6pm Pacific.

That means audiences will be able to tune-in on Disney Plus at midnight on Wednesday June 26. That’s three hours earlier than originally planned.

That’s a much more agreeable time and, essentially, means Brits can get a couple of episodes in before heading to bed, if they’re so inclined.

Will The Bear Season 3 be available to binge?

Yes! All ten episodes of The Bear Season 3 will be available to watch at once, which is a departure from the first two seasons that were delivered via a traditional release model.