Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to stream The Bear Season 3 in the UK? New release time revealed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Bear is one of the most critically acclaimed TV shows of the decade and it’s back for season 3. Here’s how to watch in the UK.

The gritty culinary drama, set in Chicago, has delighted audiences for the past two seasons with its fresh-feeling look behind the scenes of a restaurant and the challenges faced by the kitchen crew.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy, the chef and tortured soul who is running the family restaurant following the tragic passing of his brother.

This season of the multi-award winning drama will focus on elevating the faire from sandwich shop to fine-dining hot spot, with a different menu every day.

Snag the Nothing Ear (a) for just £79, which is £20 off

Snag the Nothing Ear (a) for just £79, which is £20 off

Snag a fantastic deal on the highly-rated Nothing Ear (a) on Amazon. Now reduced by £20, it’s available for just £79. Experience excellent sound quality and ANC at 20% off.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • £79
View Deal

Where to watch The Bear Season 3

In the United States, The Bear is shown on the Hulu streaming service, but that doesn’t exist in the UK. So, in order to watch The Bear Season 3 and catch up on the first two seasons, you’ll need to subscribe to Disney+.

When does The Bear Season 3 drop

The FX network, which makes the show, has decided to put the release time up for The Bear Season 3 with the episodes becoming available from 9pm Eastern and 6pm Pacific.

That means audiences will be able to tune-in on Disney Plus at midnight on Wednesday June 26. That’s three hours earlier than originally planned.

That’s a much more agreeable time and, essentially, means Brits can get a couple of episodes in before heading to bed, if they’re so inclined.

Will The Bear Season 3 be available to binge?

Yes! All ten episodes of The Bear Season 3 will be available to watch at once, which is a departure from the first two seasons that were delivered via a traditional release model.

You might like…

PS3 backwards compatibility finally coming to PS5?

PS3 backwards compatibility finally coming to PS5?

Chris Smith 12 mins ago
No, game store Game isn’t halting game sales

No, game store Game isn’t halting game sales

Chris Smith 59 mins ago
Cheaper Vision Pro could require tether to iPhone or Mac – report

Cheaper Vision Pro could require tether to iPhone or Mac – report

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
EU iPhone users won’t get best iOS 18 features, like Apple Intelligence

EU iPhone users won’t get best iOS 18 features, like Apple Intelligence

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon’s AI revamp for Alexa might cost a tenner a month

Amazon’s AI revamp for Alexa might cost a tenner a month

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Meze’s Alba earphones could be audio love at “first light”

Meze’s Alba earphones could be audio love at “first light”

Kob Monney 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words