How to stream The Banshees of Inisherin at home
How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin: One of the year’s most-loved flicks is coming home for Christmas. Here’s how to watch The Bansheers of Inisherin online
The Banshees of Inisherin reunites odd couple Colin Farrell and Brandan Gleeson for the first time since 2008’s In Bruges and is an early favourite for Oscars glory, judging by the eight Golden Globes nominations and the 99% viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film is once again written and directed by Martin McDonaugh, who did the honours for In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths (also starring Farrell) and the wildly successful Three Billboards Over Epping Missouri.
The film, which charts efforts to rescue a lifelong friendship between the two protagonists, only launched in UK cinemas on October 21 and now it’s already available to stream in the home as part of a monthly subscription.
Here’s how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin online from the comfort of your home (with an optional glass of mulled wine).
How to stream The Banshees of Inisherin online
Disney+ has the rights to this Searchlight Pictures movie in the UK. The film became available on Wednesday December 21, meaning you can tune in now, provided you have a Disney+ subscription in the UK. It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a 12 month subscription.
Sign up for Disney+
Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar.
- Disney+
- £7.99 a month