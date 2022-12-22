How to stream The Banshees of Inisherin at home

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin: One of the year’s most-loved flicks is coming home for Christmas. Here’s how to watch The Bansheers of Inisherin online

The Banshees of Inisherin reunites odd couple Colin Farrell and Brandan Gleeson for the first time since 2008’s In Bruges and is an early favourite for Oscars glory, judging by the eight Golden Globes nominations and the 99% viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is once again written and directed by Martin McDonaugh, who did the honours for In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths (also starring Farrell) and the wildly successful Three Billboards Over Epping Missouri.

The film, which charts efforts to rescue a lifelong friendship between the two protagonists, only launched in UK cinemas on October 21 and now it’s already available to stream in the home as part of a monthly subscription.

Here’s how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin online from the comfort of your home (with an optional glass of mulled wine).

How to stream The Banshees of Inisherin online

Disney+ has the rights to this Searchlight Pictures movie in the UK. The film became available on Wednesday December 21, meaning you can tune in now, provided you have a Disney+ subscription in the UK. It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a 12 month subscription.

The Banshees of Inisherin plot and trailer

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán and troubled young islander Dominic, endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.”

You can watch the trailer below…