While fancy dress parties might be off-limits this year, there’s no reason movie marathons should be. Sites like Teleparty (formally known as Netflix Party) make it easy to watch horror movies and hang out with friends, regardless of where you are.

While the Chrome extension saw a surge in popularity earlier this year under the Netflix Party moniker, it’s now expanded to include the likes of HBO, Hulu and Disney Plus, offering loads more TV shows and horror movies for you to choose from this Halloween.

The extension allows you to sync up your streams in HD, pause for snack breaks, chat and send screenshots, emojis and GIFs in the sidebar. While it may not be the same as dressing up, sharing popcorn and hiding your face in the sheets during the particularly gruesome parts, it’s definitely the next best thing.

Read on to find out how to install Teleparty, how to host a streaming party and how to join one.

How to stream scary movies with friends

How to install Teleparty:

The first thing you’ll need to do is install Teleparty and pin it to your address bar. The extension is only available on the desktop version of the Chrome browser, so make sure you have that installed too. Here’s how to install Teleparty:

Visit Teleparty on the Google Chrome webstore

Click “Add to Chrome”

Click “Add Extension”

Click on the jigsaw icon and select the pin icon next to Teleparty

How to create a Teleparty:

If you’re hosting the streaming party, the next step is to choose what you’re going to watch and share the Teleparty link with your friends. Follow the steps below:

Visit Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus or HBO and pick any scary movie or halloween-themed episode of your favourite show

Click on the red “TP” icon in your browser’s address bar

Select “Start Party” to generate a URL

Copy the URL and share it with your friends

How to join a Teleparty:

If you’re not the host, the steps to join a party are slightly different. Wait for the host to send you the Teleparty link and follow these steps:

Click on the Teleparty link or copy and paste it into your browser

Click on the red “TP” icon in your browser’s address bar

