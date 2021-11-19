 large image

How to stream James Bond No Time to Die in the UK right now

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Finally, No Time to Die is available to stream, at home, in the UK. Here are all the details on how to catch Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond from the comfort of your own sofa.

After many (many) delays, James Bond is back in No Time to Die and if you didn’t catch the 007 adventure in cinemas you can now stream the movie pretty much anywhere.

Here are all the details on how to stream No Time to Die at home right now.

How to stream No Time to Die in the UK

No Time to Die is available to stream at home as a premium rental, which means it’s on platforms like iTunes, Prime, Rakuten and so on.

It is not, however, streaming yet on more traditional services like Netflix and NOW. When, or if, it comes to any of those services in the future remains to be seen.

These rentals will be available to be watched as many times as you want for 48 hours after purchase.

How much is No Time to Die to Stream?

As it’s a Premium Rental, the price to stream it is quite a lot higher than normal.

Currently, No Time to Die is available to stream for £15.99 – though if your service of choice supports HDR formats and 4K you’ll get that included too. For instance, iTunes has the movie available in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Of course, this price won’t last forever and like other releases that have seen these early rental releases they’ll eventually drop down to cheaper prices.

Is No Time to Die available to buy?

No, currently the film is purely available as a Premium Rental and there’s no way to buy it outright. The physical release is set for December 20 in the UK and this is across DVD, 4K Blu Ray. Blu Ray and download.

