How to stream Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Gameweek 2 of the 2022/2023 EPL season is coming to a close, but we should be ending it on a high with Crystal Palace taking on Liverpool. If you want to stream the match in the UK, here’s everything worth knowing.

It’s been a cracking weekend of Premier League action, hasn’t it? Brentford sunk four past a lowly Man United; Jesus bagged a screamer in his Emirates debut and Nottingham Forest (along with just about a whole team of new signings) picked up an important win over West Ham. But there’s still one game to go, and it’s an important one at that.

Liverpool could only muster a draw on the opening day, and with Man City comfortably picking up six points out of six so far it’s important they don’t slip up tonight against Crystal Palace. This will be far from an easy game though, with Patrick Viera’s side looking to kick on from last season’s impressive finish.

This also happens to be the first Monday Night Football of the season and it’s sure to be an intriguing tie. Can Nunez continue his fine early season form? Will Liverpool struggle without Thiago and a seeming lack of top-class midfielders? Thankfully there’s not long to wait to find out.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday August 15. The tie will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV and online

Sky Sports has the rights to this Monday Night Football clash, with coverage starting at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass or subscribe via providers like BT and Virgin.

However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW. Sky is offering 12-months of the Sky Sports package for just £25. That’s down from £33.99 a month and will get you access for the whole season

