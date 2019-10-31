How to watch and stream Halloween

How to watch Halloween: Which version of Halloween is better?

Halloween is one of the horror genre’s go-to classics. The 1978 original is critically applauded and the 2018 re-make was roundly enjoyed by audiences, though not to quite the same extent. Here’s how you can stream both versions.

Director, John Carpenter masterminded the original film, which birthed several sequels and spin-offs all the way back in 1978.

Masked murderer Michael Myers is the villain of the piece, dishing out gory deaths and frightening encounters left right and centre. He remains almost anonymised throughout the film, with no real character traits other than his signature mask.

The original is a classic and the 2018 remake is worth watching for fans of the series, though it doesn’t reach the same dizzying heights or classical horror.

Where to stream Halloween online and on TV – Is Halloween on Netflix?

NowTV has the original 1978 Halloween, via Sky Cinema. They sell a Sky Cinema month pass for £11.99. You can also get the film on your Sky box, if your a Sky customer and have Sky Cinema.

Sky are even providing a dedicated channel, Sky Halloween, which will screen the original film at 9PM on Halloween night itself, October 31.

Amazon Prime Video also has the 1978 original, which you can rent for £3.49 or buy for £4.49 and Halloween (2018) which users can buy for £7.99.

Hulu has the 2018 remake available for subscribers.

Neither film is currently available on Netflix.

Who is in the cast of Halloween? What is Halloween about?

The original Halloween set the tone for so many future additions to the horror genre. It’s appealingly simple, with brutal villain Michael Myers evading any sort of real character development and appearing as a sort of clean slate, onto which the viewer’s imagination paints its worst fears.

The film is often praised for being so self aware. Jamie Lee Curtis takes her role in the film as a nod to the past of the horror genre as, her mother, Leigh Curtis, starred in Psycho.

John Carpenter became renowned for his unusual, stylised film making. Known for lingering shots, eerie scores and brutal violence, Halloween was his breakthrough film and is well worth a watch for this year’s celebrations.

