How to stream Furiosa: When will new Mad Max movie hit home?

When is Furiosa: A Mad Max Story streaming in the home? The Fury Road prequel is currently in cinemas but we’re hopeful it’ll be avaialble to stream to your home TV soon.

Fans of Mad Max: Fury Road are currently flocking to cinemas to enjoy the newest installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise – Furiosa.

The new epic from legendary director George Miller features Anna Taylor-Joy as the titular lead in a story that spans five chapters of the character’s life. Along the way, the character meets a war lord named Dementus played by Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. He sounds stable doesn’t he?

The movie is somewhat of a change of pace from the balls-out Fury Road, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing either. There’s a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for starters.

Right now you’re going to need to go along to your local multiplex to watch Furiosa. However, it won’t be long before the blockbuster is available in the home setting.

When will Furiosa be available to stream at home?

This is a Warner Bros. movie. The company hasn’t given us a date for when the device will be available to watch on the best TV in the home. However, previous form from the studio gives us clues.

Wonka, for example, became available to buy or rent in the UK on January 22 via the usual platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV and the Sky Store. That was released in cinemas on December 8. That was a 45-day window of exclusivity for the cinemas.

Dune: Part II arrived to rent or buy on the same platforms on April 15. It was released in cinemas on March 1. Again that’s a 45-day window for this Warner Bros. film.

Given Furiosa arrived in cinemas in the UK on May 24, the potential home cinema release could be as soon as July 8.

Following the buy and rent window, it’s likely the movie will eventually find a home on a UK streaming service as part of the subscription. However, neither Dune 2 or Wonka have made it to a streaming platform like Netflix yet. so this might be a while.

Furiosa plot and trailer

The official Synopsis reads: “Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home.”